Greenwich Police Nab Violent Kidnapper Who Fled New York, Cops Say

The incident took place in Greenwich early Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth, of the Greenwich Police, the department was notified by New York authorities that police pursued a suspected wanted in a kidnapping and assault with a gun in Westchester County in Rye and had crossed state lines into the Town of Greenwich.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Patrick Twomey, age 39, of Lodi, New Jersey, was believed to be armed and dangerous, Smyth said.

Greenwich officers located the vehicle and engaged the suspect in another pursuit before losing him in the Cos Cob, North Mianus area, police said.

Twomey was then located parked at the dead end of Lakeview Drive where he initially refused to comply with the officers’ orders to exit the vehicle, however after more than an hour officers persuaded him to exit the vehicle and surrender, Smyth said.

Lodi was charged in Greenwich with engaging in pursuit and interfering. He was unable to post a $50,000 bond.

He also faces charges in Rye for the kidnapping and assault.

