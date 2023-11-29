Fair 37°

Greenwich Police Looking For Walkers, Joggers Who May Have Been 'Inappropriately' Touched

A Fairfield County police agency is asking residents if they have been harassed or "inappropriately" touched while walking or jogging.

Greenwich Police are asking the public to report if they have been harassed or touched while walking or jogging. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The Greenwich Police Department is looking for information from residents over the past year who may have been approached, said Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police.

Smyth said there were no current cases of this happening, but did not provide additional information. 

If you have been approached or touched, please contact the department's tip line at 203-622-3333 or email- TIPS@greenwichct.org, for a callback. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

