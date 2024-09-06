Overcast 74°

Greenwich Mansion With A Lot Of History Hits Market At $35M

Connecticut's Beinecke Estate was built in 1939 and has remained in the same family ever since — until now. 

Greenwich's Beinecke estate sits on 66 pristine acres of land.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The&nbsp;Beinecke estate was built in 1939 and has been owned by the same family ever since.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Josh Lanier
The 9,300-square-foot Georgian colonial mansion sits on 66 acres of rolling hills at 10 Cliffdale Rd in Greenwich and was just listed for sale for $35 million. 

Commissioned by business tycoon Edwin John Beinecke, the estate features 10-foot-high ceilings throughout the main house, handcrafted wood molding, and a built-in library that would be the envy of any book lover, according to the listing

The eight-bedroom, nine-bath mansion's living room is large enough to double as a ballroom at 20 feet by 35 feet. 

The master bedroom features a fireplace, dressing room, and walk-in closet. 

The large screened-in porch allows for panoramic views of the immaculate gardens designed by famed landscape architect Rudy J. Favretti. His plans for the property are included in the Smithsonian

The property also features a pool and pool house, tennis court, carriage houses with apartments, two greenhouses, barns with paddocks for livestock, and private hiking trails, the listing says. 

