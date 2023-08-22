Greenwich Man Charged With Threatening Store Employee, Breaking Glass Wall

The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Aug. 20 around 5:50 p.m. at the Mobil Station located at 520 East Putnam Ave.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police, James Kimball, age 37, of Greenwich, was charged after police reviewed security footage which showed him breaking the partition wall at the front counter and threatening one of the employees by saying that he "should kill them for calling the cops."

Kimball had earlier entered the business and cursed out the employees while walking around the store, police said.

He was arrested and charged with:

Threatening violence to terrorize

Criminal mischief

Disorderly conduct

Kimball was released after posting 10 percent of a $1,000 bond.

