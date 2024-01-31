Overcast 33°

Greenwich Man Charged With Assault, Attacking Officers During Dispute

A Fairfield County was charged with alleged assault and resisting arrest after hitting another man in the face.

A Greenwich man was charged with alleged assault after attacking police during an arrest. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Kathy Reakes
Gudmundur Thor Kjaernested, age 18, of Greenwich, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 after police responded to a home for a disturbance.

According to Capt. John Slusarz of the Greenwich Police, when officers arrived, the victim said Kjaernested had hit him in the face. 

When police attempted to arrest him, Slusarz said he became "agitated" and shouted obscenities, and then attempted to physically attack officers and medical personnel.

Kjaenested was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Disorder conduct
  • Interfering/resisting arrest 

He was released on a promise to appear notice. 

