Greenwich Man Charged With Assault, Attacking Officers During Dispute

Gudmundur Thor Kjaernested, age 18, of Greenwich, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 after police responded to a home for a disturbance.

According to Capt. John Slusarz of the Greenwich Police, when officers arrived, the victim said Kjaernested had hit him in the face.

When police attempted to arrest him, Slusarz said he became "agitated" and shouted obscenities, and then attempted to physically attack officers and medical personnel.

Kjaenested was charged with:

Assault

Disorder conduct

Interfering/resisting arrest

He was released on a promise to appear notice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.