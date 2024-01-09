'Possible Multi-Day Electrical Service Interruptions': Greenwich Issues Severe Weather Alert

Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo said Tuesday, Jan. residents should be prepared for potentially heavy rain and wind starting Tuesday evening into Wednesday, Jan. 10, as well as power outages and treacherous travel conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch and a high wind warning will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Rain could be heavy during this period, with potentially two to three inches of rain falling, and wind could gust as high as 48 miles per hour.

"Residents should be prepared for possible multi-day electrical service interruptions," said Camillo. "Flooding is also considered a possibility because, in addition to the heavy rains, warm temperatures will be melting the snow that fell over the weekend."

Motorists are also urged to use caution and stay off the roads during the storm if possible. And if you must travel, please do so carefully.

For people who lose electrical service, they will be able to use the Margenot Atrium at the Public Safety Complex to charge devices and people can also use Town Hall, the libraries, and the Civic Center during normal hours of operation.

Updates will be provided as needed during the storm.

