Greenwich Honors Fallen Officer: ‘He Represented The Very Best’

The police department announced Pascale's death on Thursday, Oct. 30. However, they did not provide any details on the cause.

Officer Pascale grew up in Stamford and studied at Penn State University, where he earned degrees in criminology and economics. He joined the Greenwich Police Department in 2022.

Greenwich police said he was known for his "professionalism, integrity, and compassion." The department said he quickly became known for his strong work ethic, detailed reports, and constant willingness to help others. His dedication earned him multiple letters of recognition.

Colleagues describe him as "a kind soul, a loyal teammate, and a true friend to everyone who knew him." The department said he treated everyone "with genuine respect."

Beyond his badge, Pascale volunteered with local charities and stayed active in the sports he loved, especially football and lacrosse.

"Officer Pascale represented the very best of our profession. His kindness, dedication, and spirit will never be forgotten," the department said.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue in Stamford. A Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Saint Cecilia, 1184 Newfield Avenue in Stamford.

