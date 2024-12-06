Fair 35°

SHARE

Greenwich Fire Truck Crashes After Police Car Burns Down

It's been a rough few weeks for emergency vehicles in one Connecticut town. 

Greenwich Fire Department Engine 8 crashed on an icy road Thursday morning, Dec. 5.&nbsp;

Greenwich Fire Department Engine 8 crashed on an icy road Thursday morning, Dec. 5. 

 Photo Credit: Greenwich Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Last month, a Greenwich Police SUV was destroyed when a brush fire engulfed the vehicle, reducing it to its metal frame. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This week, a Greenwich fire truck responding to a call crashed on Lake Avenue. Engine 8 lost control on Thursday morning, Dec. 5, while en route to another crash caused by "wintry weather."

No other vehicles were involved in the incident. 

The firefighters aboard were transported to a local hospital as a precaution and have since been released.

to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE