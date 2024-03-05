19-Acre Greenwich Estate Listed For $28.5M Comes With Parking For 36 Vehicles

Located in the heart of Greenwich, the estate at 97 Pecksland Road, is on the market for the first time since it was custom-built in 2009.

Protected by a gated entrance, the estate features park-like spaces with lawns to the front and rear of the main home, along with 10 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.

The first floor has an oversized living room/bar area, multiple office spaces, a guest suite, a dining room, guest suite, a large kitchen, and a family room, as well as a kennel room for three dogs and a 3-car port cochere for day to day parking.

A car collector's garage is located on the lower level with parking for more than 30 vehicles. It also features a wine cellar, tasting room, and golf simulator.

Upstairs, a large primary suite with a terrace overlooks the rear yard. There is also a primary sitting room, multiple bathrooms, and walk-in closets in addition to six guest suites and a large laundry.

For those who don't like to use the outdoor pool, there is one inside, along with a gym and play space.

A separate pool house includes two bedrooms, a changing area, and plenty of entertaining space.

Zillow describes the setting as offering "unparalleled" privacy and serene surroundings.

To read more, visit Zillow here.

