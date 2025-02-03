Greenwich Drunk Driver Led Police On I-95 Chase With Missing Tire: Cops

Hector Estrella, 28, of Greenwich was spotted driving erratically around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, near Exit 5, Connecticut state police said.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was “all over the road” in Greenwich and riding on a rim, emitting “large plumes of smoke,” and traveling under 30 mph, authorities said.

Troopers tried to pull Estrella over, but he refused to stop, exiting at Exit 4 before re-entering I-95— this time heading north, reaching speeds of 70 mph while still struggling to stay in his lane, officials said.

Troopers boxed in the vehicle near Exit 5, bringing the pursuit to an end. Estrella, unaware he was driving on a rim, admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis before getting behind the wheel, police said.

He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on multiple charges, including reckless driving, DUI, and disobeying an officer’s signal. Chemical testing later showed his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, authorities said.

Estrella was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Feb. 24, police said.

