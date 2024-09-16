Greenwich Daycare Worker Accused Of Endangering Toddler After Parents Allege Mistreatment

Fairfield County resident Brittany Lindao, age 23, of Greenwich, faces three charges of risk of injury to a child following her arrest on Saturday, Sept. 14, Greenwich Police said. She was being held on a $100,000 bond, authorities added.

Lindao worked as a teacher at Grace Daycare and Learning Center at 2 St Roch Ave. in Greenwich. While watching the live feed at the school, the parents of a 2-year-old child told police they saw Lindao mistreating their child, police said.

Investigators reviewed a week's worth of archived security film and found three incidents where Lindao's actions "endanger(ed) the child's wellbeing," a police report said. However, they could not link those actions to the child's injuries.

Police did not disclose the extent of those injuries.

A person who answered the phone at Grace Daycare and Learning Center on Monday, Sept. 16, said they were unaware of any such incidents and directed calls to the school's Stamford office, where no one answered.

