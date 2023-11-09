Greenwich Crash: 1 Critically Injured, Witnesses Wanted

The collision took place in Greenwich around 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the intersection of Round Hill Road and Close Road.

According to Traffic Sgt. JD Smith of the Greenwich Police, when officers arrived on the scene they found that a motorcycle rider had collided head-on with a vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling south on Round Hill Road when the operator lost control, crossed the double yellow line, and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling north, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries while the vehicle operator was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

The roadway was closed for several hours for a crash investigation but has since been re-opened.

The Greenwich Police Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to call Traffic Sgt. JD Smith or Traffic Technician Roger Drenth at (203) 622-8014/8015.

