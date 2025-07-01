Fair 89°

Gentian Gjana Caught With Fake DEA Badge, Gear In Greenwich

A New York man was arrested in Greenwich after a simple shoplifting accusation led police to fake DEA badges, tactical gear, and illegal weapons in his car, police said. 

Gentian Gjana

Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Department
Police found balaclava masks, a large canister of pepper spray, a tactical vest, fake DEA identification badges, a knife, and 10 rounds of .44 Magnum ammunition in Gentian Gjana's car, police said.

 Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Department
Josh Lanier
Gentian Gjana, 33, of Yonkers, faces multiple charges following his arrest on Thursday, June 26. 

Officers were called to a Greenwich store around 1 p.m. after an employee reported that a man and a woman stole a pair of $548 sunglasses, authorities said. 

Police found Gjana nearby soon after. He denied taking the sunglasses, but officers said the surveillance video backed up the store's accusation. 

But things escalated when police searched Gjana’s car.

Inside the vehicle, officers found two balaclava masks, a large canister of pepper spray that was over the legal limit, a tactical vest, fake DEA identification badges, a knife longer than four inches, and ten rounds of .44 Magnum ammunition, police said.

Police charged Gjana with forgery, illegal possession of weapons in a vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of a shoplifting device, and criminal possession of ammunition, authorities said. 

He is being held on $250,000 bond, police said. 

Greenwich Police have not yet said whether the woman involved has been identified or arrested.

