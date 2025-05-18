Driver Killed Checking On Disabled Vehicle In Greenwich Hit-Run Crash; Police Look For Ford Van

Cristhian Eduardo Carvajal Saldana, 31, of White Plains, New York, was checking on his vehicle about a half-mile from Exit 3 around 4:30 a.m. when he was hit, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were already en route to assist with the stalled car when they received word that the driver had been struck.

Emergency crews responded quickly, but Saldana was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the crash site, police recovered a broken driver-side mirror housing, a detached bumper, and a driver-side wheel trim, all believed to belong to the vehicle that hit him. Investigators say the parts likely came from a gray Ford Transit Van, model years 2015 to 2018.

Authorities are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact Trooper Daniel Sottini at 203-696-2500 or Daniel.Sottini@ct.gov.

