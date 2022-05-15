Pizzeria/Deli In Old Greenwich Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria and deli has permanently closed.

The owners of Sound Beach Pizza & Grill in Old Greenwich announced earlier this month that it would no longer be in business due to the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was located at 178 Sound Beach Ave..

"Due to the long lasting effects of Covid, Sound Beach Pizza and Grill has made the tough decision of closing for good on 5/7/22," the owners said. "We want to thank you all for your patronage throughout the years."

The business also shared a link to a GoFundMe, saying the funds will be used to help lessen the financial deficits they face following the closure of the business.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.