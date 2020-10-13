Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

Photos: Bagel Shop Opens In Greenwich

Christina Coulter
Lenny’s Bagels at the Mill Pond Shopping Center Photo Credit: Provided
The interior of the new bagel shop Photo Credit: Lenny's Bagels on Facebook
A breakfast sandwich from Lenny's Bagels consisting of egg whites, turkey bacon, pepper jack cheese, spinach and avocado. Photo Credit: Lenny's Bagels on Facebook

A bagel shop with two successful storefronts in Westchester County has opened a new Connecticut location.

Lenny's Bagels, eponymously named after owner Lenny Damato, has used the same Manhattan bagel recipe for 35 years at its Rye Brook and Pelham shops. 

Its process involves steaming uncooked bagels before they are baked. 

After its Friday, Oct. 2 opening, Nutmeggers in Greenwich can taste their tried-and-true bagels at their new establishment.

Among the types of bagels offered are: onion, 

  • sesame, 
  • blueberry, 
  • salt, 
  • oat bran, 
  • bialys, 
  • pumpernickel, 
  • marble rye, 
  • cinnamon raisin,
  • classic plain option. 

The eatery also carries 10 cream cheese varieties, including olive and pimento, scallion and lox, and sundried tomato.

In addition, it offers a non-dairy, tofu-based version of many of these cream cheeses is also available to lactose-intolerant customers, vegans, or curious eaters. 

Customers aren't just limited to bagels, also on the menu are:

  • Egg sandwiches, 
  • coffee, 
  • grilled foods, 
  • muffins, 
  • croissants, 
  • various pastries, 
  • sandwiches, 
  • wraps,
  • cheesesteaks.

