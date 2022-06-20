Fast-Casual Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant To Open In Greenwich

A new fast-casual rotisserie chicken restaurant will soon open in Fairfield County.

Wildacre Rotisserie is set to make its debut in Greenwich on Thursday, June 23, according to representatives.

The eatery is located at 147 East Putnam Ave. in the Greenwich neighborhood of Cos Cob, and it will be led by Fairfield County resident Ben Pote, who has more than a decade of experience in the restaurant industry.

“We’re thrilled to bring a taste of California-inspired cuisine to Cos Cob, and to become part of the vibrant Greenwich food scene," Pote said in the announcement. "We’re reimagining the traditional rotisserie with thoughtful ingredients and unique flavor profiles to bring you food you can feel good about for any meal of the week.”

The menu will feature a variety of dishes including rotisserie chicken, slow-roasted cauliflower, entree-style salads, and more.

Guests will be able to either order their food for pickup, delivery, or dine-in.

Wildacre Rotisserie will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., representatives said.

