Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: First Cases Of Highly Contagious South African Mutant Strain Identified In US
Business

COVID-19: Popular Market In Fairfield County To Close After Half-Century In Business

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Peter's Weston Market will be closing for good.
Peter's Weston Market will be closing for good. Photo Credit: Peter's Weston Market

A Fairfield County staple for nearly 50 years will be forced to shut its doors due to financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Jim Magee of Peter’s Weston Market announced on Wednesday, Jan. 27 that the popular market, which had been struggling financially before the pandemic, will have to close its doors for good after a last-ditch fundraising effort failed.

Magee said that over the last five years, sales have declined 10 percent annually, though expenses have increased. The financial struggles were then compounded by the pandemic, which limited in-store sales and hurt small businesses across the country.

He said that due to all of the combined factors, “remaining in business is no longer sustainable.”

Magee made note that he and his employees explored all options to exhaustion in an attempt to stay open, even launching a GoFundMe fundraising campaign appealing directly to his customers, but it was still not enough.

“Your loyalty and support was generous and overwhelming, allowing us to keep employees employed and continue to serve the community we love, including our regular donations to the Weston Food Pantry,” Magee said when announcing the closure. “We will be forever and eternally grateful for the support of the town and surrounding communities, especially of late.”

Peter’s Weston Market will remain open through the weekend for its customers, still serving its popular “Peter’s sandwiches.”

“Please know the Town of Weston and the people who live here have meant everything to us during the nearly 50 years we have been in business,” Magee said. “We hope that you will remember us kindly and be respectful of the impossibly difficult circumstances leading to our closing.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Greenwich Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.