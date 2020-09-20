Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Hair Salon Opens In Greenwich Amid Pandemic

Christina Coulter
Davis Feliz
Davis Feliz Photo Credit: https://davisfelizsalon.com/

Despite opening amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, a new Greenwich hair salon started their opening day entirely booked with appointments. 

The Davis Feliz Salon initially opened by husband and wife Davis and Meagan Feliz in May of 2020, only to be delayed by the onset of COVID-19.

After months of waiting, the couple held a soft opening on Tuesday, June 2 at the 2 Lewis Court location, the site of the now-closed Greenwich Frederic Fekkai Salon location. 

Owner Davis Feliz has 25 years of hair industry experience, learning to style women's hair at the Frederic Fekkai location on 5th Avenue after starting off as a barber in Manhattan. He has also represented  Elizabeth Arden Red Door as well as Julien Farel. 

The salon, Feliz said, offers "modern, sophisticated, and masterfully crafted hair cuts, styles, balayage color, and restoring treatments." 

The staff of hair stylists hails from Greenwich, Manhattan and Greater New York City.

