Beloved Former Greenwich PD Officer Dies At Age 76

Sergeant Richard Daly Jr., age 76, died on Friday, Aug. 23, the department said.

Daly was born on Sept. 11, 1947, and raised in Stamford. Prior to becoming a Greenwich Police officer, he served in the US Army from 1967 to 1971.

During his career as a police officer, he served in the Patrol and Detective Divisions before being promoted to Sergeant in 1998.

Daly’s file contains numerous citations and commendations for exceptional police work, including many thank you letters from appreciative citizens, the department said..

"Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time," the department said. "Sergeant Daly dedicated 21 years of his life to serving and protecting the community of Greenwich, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional police work and dedication."

Information about services have not been released.

