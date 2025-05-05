9/11 Responder, Retired Greenwich Firefighter Has Big Plans After Winning $500K In CT Lottery

Patrick Gordiski struck it rich playing the '$500,000 CA$HWORD' game, which challenges players to complete crossword-style puzzles. Fittingly, it was the letter V, the final piece in spelling "victory," that clinched him the grand prize.

He bought the ticket at Byram Smoke Shop on Mill Street in Greenwich. The store will get a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

Gordiski was a member of the Greenwich Fire Department for nearly 50 years and worked for days at Ground Zero in New York following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Gordiski's bravery and dedication to service didn't end with him. His son is now a Greenwich firefighter.

For more information on the CT Lottery, visit its website at ctlottery.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.