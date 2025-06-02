$6.5M Buys 116-Year-Old Greenwich Mansion — With Private Island, Boats, Stunning Views

Built in 1909, the 2,800-square-foot home sits on Rich Island in Greenwich. The half-acre of land is shaded by mature trees and surrounded by breathtaking views of the Sound. The owner can use one of the two boats moored on the private dock that comes with the $6.5 million property to get a closer look.

The home's living room — with its stone fireplace anchoring the space — is the centerpiece of the first floor, with its large windows and panoramic views of the Sound. That opens to a wrap-around porch and deck for anyone in need of a blast of coastal air.

The kitchen features granite counters, high-end appliances, and views of both the harbor and the gardens. Large windows throughout the dining room, bedrooms, office, and playroom frame water views in nearly every direction.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a manicured lawn with gardens filled with colorful perennials that lead to a stone jetty stretching into the Sound. The fireplace and cozy gazebo are a nice spot for hosting or relaxing. And, for water sports enthusiasts, there is a kayak and paddleboard rack with a launch.

The home once belonged to Gertrude Niesen, a popular Broadway star and comedienne in the 1940s, according to Homes.com. She named the island after herself, and the new owners will have the chance to rename it for themselves if they wish.

Despite its many advantages, there are some unique problems that come with owning a home on an island. For one, there are no roads leading to the property. Anyone who wishes to live there must travel by boat to get to and from the mainland.

Click here to see the full listing for 0 Buck Island.

