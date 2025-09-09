6 CT Billionaires Land On Forbes Wealthiest Americans List; Richest Entry Tumbles 4 Spots

Topping the list are the usual suspects: Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Page — a quintet whose combined $1.37 trillion fortune equals nearly a fifth of the entire $6.75 trillion U.S. budget.

But Connecticut has its own recognizable names featured on the Forbes richest list.

The state's wealthiest man, Greenwich's Steve Cohen, who runs Point72 Asset Management in Stamford and owns the New York Mets, fell four spots to the No. 43 richest American. That's despite the 69-year-old boosting his net worth by $2 billion to $23 billion since last year's list, according to Forbes.

Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, 76, was named the second-richest person in Connecticut and the No. 68 wealthiest in the U.S. with a $15.4 billion fortune. The Greenwich resident, who runs Bridgewater Associates, oversees $92 billion.

Dalio saw his stock tumble from No. 59 on the list last year, despite raising his net worth from $14 billion.

Brad Jacobs, the 69-year-old founder of trucking firm XPO Logistics in Greenwich, nearly doubled his wealth since last year, growing from $8.5 billion in 2024 to $15.4 billion in 2025.

It's the second year in a row Jacobs has doubled his fortune year over year.

Jacobs published a book, "How to Make a Few Billion Dollars," for anyone hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Todd Boehly is the youngest on the Connecticut list at 51. He co-founded holding company Eldridge Industries in 2015 after a successful stint leading Guggenheim Partners as president.

Since 2023, Boehly has grown his portfolio from $6 billion to $9.3 billion, enough to claim the No. 113 spot on the Forbes list.

Along with his financial wizardry, he's made high-profile investments, acquiring ownership stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Bruce Springsteen's music catalog.

Karen Pritzker is one of only two billionaires on this list who does not live in Fairfield County. The Branford-based investor ranks No. 219 on Forbes’ list.

The hotel heiress and philanthropist has amassed a fortune of $6.7 billion from her inheritance and smart business moves, according to Forbes. It's a slight drop from her $7.1 billion valuation in last year's list.

Pritzker is one of 13 family members who inherited billions from her grandfather, A.N. Pritzker, who built the Hyatt hotel chain and an industrial empire.

One of those heirs includes her brother, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Bill Stone is a newcomer to Forbes' richest list. The Hartford mogul founded the financial software firm SS&C Technologies in 1986 with $20,000 in savings, according to the magazine.

He's grown that investment to $3.9 billion, good enough to come in at No. 382 on Forbes' list.

