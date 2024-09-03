Going Once: $20 Million Greenwich Estate To Be Offered At Auction

According to Zillow, the recently renovated French County estate, located in Fairfield County in Greenwich at 58 Quaker Lane, features five bedrooms, 5.2 baths, and seven fireplaces.

Zillow said the auction bids will run from Thursday, Sept. 19, to Wednesday, Sept. 25. The starting bids are expected to be between $6 million and $12 million.

An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8.

Built in 2004, the estate is known for its scenic drive-through iron gates leading to a stately shingle-style home. Zillow said the estate, set high with western views, must be seen to be appreciated.

The grounds feature orchards, vegetable gardens, a vineyard, expansive fields, and a waterfall.

There is also a one-bedroom guest cottage that serves as a garage and pool house, which serves the infinity-edge pool.

Zillow says a tour is a must.

The estate is being handled by Danielle Claroni at 203-570-8110, Sotheby's International Realty.

The listing can be viewed here on Zillow.

