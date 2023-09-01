Greenwich Drug-Dealing Duo Nabbed Selling Fentanyl, Crack: Police

An investigation found that the two were selling drugs in the town of Greenwich.

The investigation revealed that the two sold fentanyl and crack cocaine from a home located in the Greenwich Housing Authority in Central Greenwich, said Lt. Ted Latiak, of the Greenwich Police.

Latial said a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the home of Robin Repaci, age 61, of Greenwich, where police found "significant amounts" of cocaine and suspected fentanyl which was being used as a cutting agent.

The other suspect charged is Luis Pena, age 54, of the Bronx.

They also seized prescription pills and pressed pills.

Both men were charged with:

Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance

Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug factor situation

Pena, a convicted felon, was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Repaci was released without bail.

