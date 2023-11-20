Woman Accused Of Stealing Wilton Resident’s Identity To Cash Checks

Kaitlyn Miller, age 28, of King of Prussia in Montgomery County, PA, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Fairfield County after police said she broke into a car in Wilton Center on Jan. 24.

She stole checks from that car and cashed, or tried to cash them, at different banks shortly after, according to police.

Miller was arraigned at Stamford Superior Court and charged with:

Conspiracy to coming third-degree burglary

Third-degree larceny

Third-degree identity theft

Criminal attempt at third-degree identity theft

Miller’s bond was set at $250,000.

She was released to judicial marshals after processing for her arraignment on the same day, police said.

