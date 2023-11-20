Fair 46°

Woman Accused Of Stealing Wilton Resident’s Identity To Cash Checks

A woman from Pennsylvania has been charged with burglary and identity theft after she allegedly broke into a car in Connecticut, and tried to cash checks she stole from that car, police said.

<p>Kaitlyn Miller is accused of breaking into a car in Wilton, and stealing checks.</p>

 Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
Khier Casino
Kaitlyn Miller, age 28, of King of Prussia in Montgomery County, PA, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Fairfield County after police said she broke into a car in Wilton Center on Jan. 24.

She stole checks from that car and cashed, or tried to cash them, at different banks shortly after, according to police.

Miller was arraigned at Stamford Superior Court and charged with:

  • Conspiracy to coming third-degree burglary
  • Third-degree larceny
  • Third-degree identity theft
  • Criminal attempt at third-degree identity theft

Miller’s bond was set at $250,000.

She was released to judicial marshals after processing for her arraignment on the same day, police said.

