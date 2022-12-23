Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Causes Flooding In Fairfield

A pre-holiday storm system bringing heavy winds and rainfall is causing roads to flood throughout the Connecticut shoreline.

Flooding has been reported by officials throughout the shoreline in municipalities in both Fairfield and New Haven counties.

In the town of Fairfield, fire officials are warning people to avoid the area of Fairfield Beach Road, as the road has become submerged and residents are being assisted by the department's high water rescue unit.

Elsewhere in Fairfield County, Norwalk officials are warning residents to stay away from Water Street, Rowayton Avenue, and the neighborhood of Bell Island in lower Rowayton, which are all flooded, police said.

In New Haven County, Branford officials say flooded areas from the combination of the storm and high tide include Leetes Island Road near Sawmill Road, South Montowese near Tabor Drive, Linden Avenue, and the village of Stony Creek in addition to other areas.

There has been significant flooding in Milford where residents low-lying areas were advised to move their cars to higher ground.

Guilford is also experiencing flooding on Water Street and Leetes Island Road in addition to all low points, clam flats, overpasses, and underpasses, police said.

"Do not drive through these flooded roads- you will ruin your car and put yourself and emergency responders in danger," Guilford Police said in a post.

The storm is expected to last until Friday evening, Dec. 23, when temperatures will fall by 30 to 50 degrees in a rapid freeze, weather officials said.

