Watch: Zach Bryan Climbs Barbed-Wire Fence To Fight Fellow Country Star Gavin Adcock

Country singers Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock nearly came to blows at an Oklahoma music festival on Saturday, Sept. 13. Bryan even scaled a barbed wire fence to fight Adcock. Security separated the men before anyone threw a punch.

Several videos of the confrontation at the Born & Raised Festival have been posted online.

It's unclear what sparked the heated disagreement, but Adcock claimed Bryan had sent some threatening texts before the concert.

Adcock, 26, posted the clip to Instagram just before his set. Text over the video read, “When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown.”

He added in the caption: “Eat a Snickers, bro.”

Bryan, 29, has not publicly commented on what happened.

The two have been feuding since at least July, when Adcock commented online after Bryan scolded a 14-year-old fan who was upset with the singer for not taking photos after a concert.

Adcock posted that Bryan needed to show his fans more respect.

“If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14-year-old old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you ... He’s got feeling too and a you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30. They’re the only reason you are around.”

