Warning Issued By Fairfield Police About Confronting Those Attempting Vehicle Break-Ins

Most recently, in the overnight hours over the Memorial Day weekend, a homeowner in the town of Fairfield in the Reef Road area was confronted by someone attempting to break into his vehicle.

After attempting to identify the subjects, a gunshot was heard and officers from the Fairfield Police Department later found a shell casing in the roadway.

"It was determined that one of the suspects fired one round, unsure if it was at the homeowner, and fled the area in a dark-colored SUV/crossover type vehicle," police said.

The suspect was described as a young, thin, Black male with afro-style hair.

There were no injuries sustained.

"While we commend the vigilance and desire to protect personal property, it is crucial to prioritize personal safety and contact the police immediately," the Fairfield PD said, adding that it "strongly advises homeowners to consider the following points":

Personal Safety First: Confronting individuals engaged in criminal activities can be dangerous and unpredictable. Prioritize your personal safety and that of your family by avoiding direct confrontation. Remember, material possessions can be replaced, but lives cannot.

Immediate Police Notification: As soon as you notice any suspicious activity, such as someone attempting to break into a vehicle, immediately dial 911. The police are trained and equipped to respond promptly and appropriately to such incidents.

Provide Essential Details: When reporting the incident to the police, be prepared to provide important details, such as the location, physical description of the individuals involved, and any additional relevant information. This will help law enforcement respond effectively in an attempt to apprehend the suspect(s).

Be a Witness, Not a Hero: If you can do so safely and discreetly, attempt to observe the situation from a secure location, taking note of any relevant details or vehicle descriptions. This information can greatly assist law enforcement in their investigation and increase the chances of apprehending the suspect(s).

