Thousands Of Fake Nurses Uncovered In Massive Diploma Scam; CT Reviewing Licenses: Feds

“This is a public safety concern,” said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe. “It also tarnishes the reputation of nurses who actually complete the demanding clinical and coursework required to obtain their professional licenses and employment.”

In Connecticut, the fallout has already started. The state Board of Examiners for Nursing has revoked or accepted the voluntary surrender of 58 licenses tied to the scam. Another 69 nurses are under investigation, according to a report from CTInsider. State officials have been working since 2022 to weed out nurses who did not rightfully earn their degrees.

Federal agents uncovered the alleged fake diploma ring during Operation Nightingale.

Prosecutors say more than 7,600 bogus diplomas and transcripts were handed out through three now-closed South Florida schools: Siena College and Sacred Heart International Institute in Broward County, and Palm Beach School of Nursing in Palm Beach County. The fake documents were sold to people who used them to qualify for national licensing exams and jobs in health care.

“What is disturbing about this investigation is that there are over 7,600 people around the country with fraudulent nursing credentials who are potentially in critical health care roles treating patients,” said Miami FBI Chief Chad Yarbrough.

Those involved in the scheme could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Investigators say the fake diplomas allowed people with little or no medical training to bypass years of schooling. Some are believed to have landed jobs in hospitals, nursing homes, and other settings where they were responsible for direct patient care.

“The alleged selling and purchasing of nursing diplomas and transcripts to willing but unqualified individuals is a crime that potentially endangers the health and safety of patients and insults the honorable profession of nursing,” said Omar Pérez Aybar, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed. In the meantime, state and federal officials are working to identify and remove anyone who used a fake diploma to get licensed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.