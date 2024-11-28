Thanksgiving Bomb Threats: 5 CT Democrat Lawmakers Targeted Amid Political Unrest

Reps. Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, and John Larson all announced that they received bomb threats requiring police intervention early Thursday morning, Nov. 28. Sen. Chris Murphy also received a threat.

Rep. Hayes, who represents Connecticut's 5th District, posted on X that police contacted her just before 8 a.m. about the threat.

Rep. Himes, the representative of the state's 4th District, posted a similar statement on the social media platform saying there is "no place for political violence in this country."

"... I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility," Himes said in a statement, where he also expressed gratitude for law enforcement.

Spokespeople for Sen. Murphy and Reps. Courtney (CT-2) and Larson (CT-1) also confirmed the threats.

"On Thanksgiving, Senator Murphy’s home in Hartford was the target of a bomb threat, which appears to be part of a coordinated effort involving multiple members of Congress and public figures," a spokesperson for the senator said.

Local police departments are working with U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI to track down whoever emailed these threats.

No arrests had been reported as of Thursday evening.

Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks and top officials have reported similar threats in the past week, his team said.

