State AG Expands Probe Into Soaring Grocery Prices, Targets Big Distributors

The move, Tong announced on Thursday, Oct. 30, expands the ongoing inquiry into why food costs remain high years after the pandemic sparked sharp price spikes.

Tong’s office began the investigation at the request of lawmakers hoping to uncover whether unfair practices or price gouging contributed to Connecticut’s grocery bills. His latest step pushes the focus beyond local grocers and into the companies that supply them.

“No one needs a report to see that grocery prices are way too high and that Connecticut families are getting squeezed,” Tong said in a news release. “Our inquiry has found no obvious evidence to date of price gouging by Connecticut retail grocers, only that they are likely getting squeezed by the same unsustainable market forces hurting consumers.”

The Attorney General said those pressures include global conflicts, bird flu outbreaks, and rising business costs. He also criticized federal actions, calling President Donald Trump’s “illegal and unconscionable suspension of SNAP benefits” and “tariff wars and immigration raids” new blows to affordability.

Tong pledged to keep digging “up the supply chain” and “not hesitate to use the full weight of our enforcement authority against any unlawful profiteering and federal overreach harming consumers.”

While Connecticut’s price-gouging law isn’t currently triggered, Tong pushed for — and won — legislation expanding it to cover wholesalers and distributors. His office says that change ensures the state can act quickly if profiteering is found higher up the food chain.

