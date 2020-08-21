COVID-19: UConn Halts Football Activity After Six Players Test Positive

The University of Connecticut's football team got sacked by COVID-19.

UConn announced that the school was pausing football activities after six student-athletes on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school, the student-athletes have entered into UConn’s isolation protocols that were designed based on guidance from state and federal health officials.

While the team is shut down, strength and conditioning training will be the only activity permitted for those who are not in medical quarantine or isolation.

That training will take place within small groups while everyone adheres to physical distancing and masking protocols. Team meetings will continue to take place in a virtual setting.

"Following these most recent test results, we feel that temporarily pausing football activities is the best course of action for the team and the campus population," director of athletics David Benedict said.

"The well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority and we are focused on the health of those who have become infected,” he continued. “We will remain vigilant in this area and will take all necessary action to ensure the health of our university community.”

The school had previously canceled its season due to the virus on Wednesday, Aug. 5, but said that its players would remain full-time students and have full access to facilities.

According to UConn’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 5,042 residential students tested for the virus, with eight (0.16 percent) testing positive, with three commuter students, and two faculty members contracting COVID-19.

“We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being,” coach Randy Edsall said earlier this month. “Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season.”

