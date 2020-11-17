COVID-19: CIAC Postpones Start Of Winter HS Season

Interscholastic sports in Connecticut are on hold for at least the next two months as the state continues to see a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Board of Control announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17 that all winter sports have been postponed until at least Jan. 19, 2021, due to the pandemic.

Sports including wrestling, competitive cheerleading, and dance are all considered high-risk while sports like basketball, swimming, volleyball, and ice hockey are considered moderate risk.

“The CIAC Board of Control will continue to collaborate with the DPH, Gov. (Ned) Lamont’s office, and the CSMS Sports Medicine Committee in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 19 start of winter practices,” officials announced. “CIAC Interscholastic athletics are an education-based experience that maintains in-person learning and the health and safety of our school communities as our top priority.

“Today’s action supports our member schools while they continue to manage rising COVID numbers within their communities and experience widespread movements to distance learning.”

A full plan for how to move forward with sports is expected from the CIAC later on Tuesday afternoon.

