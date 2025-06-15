Shaken Senator Sounds Alarm On Political Violence Day After Dinner With Slain Lawmaker

The hunt for Vance Boelter, the man police say pulled the trigger, stretched into Sunday. The 57-year-old is also accused of shooting State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, but both survived.

Klobuchar said she received a phone call from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz around 5 a.m. to deliver the heartbreaking news, she told Politico.

Klobuchar said she's known the 55-year-old Minnesota Democrat for decades.

“I wish everyone had known her like we knew her,” Klobuchar told the news outlet. “I was there when she was doorknocking in the beginning. … I was in county office and she was seeking the legislative office.”

The senator said she remembers Hortman early in her career as a state representative, raising two children, juggling her responsibilities to constituents while leading a Sunday school class and a Girl Scout troop.

Klobuchar added that Hortman was tough with a sense of humor. She said the country needed more people like Hortman to run for office, but it's hard because the number of threats politicians receive is "out of hand," she told CNN.

"I think most people know elected officials get threats — a lot of them you never hear about — judges, election workers," she said. "This has gotten totally out of hand with threats against members of Congress. In 2016, there were like 1,700 of them. Last year, over 9,000 (threats)."

She said people need to call out people they know or hear threatening political violence.

Police found a manifesto in Boelter's car that included the names of 70 Minnesota politicians, believed to be a hit list. Klobuchar said she wasn't briefed on whether her name was on it, but Capitol Hill police and local authorities increased her protection without her asking, she told CNN.

Klobuchar said, regardless of party, politicians, judges, election workers, and bureaucrats are people. It's fine to disagree, she said, but it's time to "bring down the tone."

"People can have different views on things," the senator told Dana Bash. "But our democracy is something to cherish, and public service is a worthy thing to do."

