Missing Fairfield 16-Year-Old Girl Spotted In New Jersey, Police Consider Her Endangered

Jomana Ali was last seen on Elm Street in the town of Fairfield at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.

Since that time, police said she is believed to be endangered due to age and mental health.

Sgt. Michael Stahl of the Fairfield Police said and investigation has revealed that Jomana willingly left her home, turned off location services on her phone, and has not been active on social media.

Surveillance footage from July 2 at the Fairfield I-195 southbound rest area showed Jomana wearing black leggings, Converse sneakers with white soles, and a blue T-shirt with white lettering.

Stahl said several witnesses at the Fairfield Rest Area reported that Jomana had approached them, expressing her desire to run away from home and was actively seeking transportation to an unknown location.

Later, video footage showed Jomana willingly entering a black Saturn Ion with Massachusetts license plates. Her cell phone connected to multiple cell tower locations on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in New York and New Jersey for a brief time before being turned off, Stahl said.

It was later found that Jomana’s cell phone had been left in the bed of a pickup truck while parked in the rest area in Fairfield on July 2.

Fairfield detectives located the phone and contacted the truck operator, who found it in the bed of their truck.

Stahl said the black Saturn was located in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, July 5. The Saturn's driver was also located and said they drove Jomana south on I-95 and dropped her off at a gas station on North Black Horse Pike, Bellmawr, New Jersey.

Fairfield detectives traveled to Bellmawr, New Jersey, and, while canvassing the area, located surveillance footage of Jomana showing her walking alone in that area, Stahl said.

Jomana’s last known location, where she was seen on video surveillance, was in the area of Ace Auto Repair at 132 N Black Horse Pike, Bellmawr, New Jersey, just after midnight on Wednesday, July 3, he added.

Jomana is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-4, and weighs 140 pounds.

Stahl added that she is believed to be in Bellmawr, New Jersey, or the surrounding Philadelphia area.

Stahl said the department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jomana, returning her home, and ensuring she is provided with any necessary care.

Jomana has been entered into the database for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) along with nationwide law enforcement databases.

Anyone with information on Jomana's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800 or by dialing 911.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

