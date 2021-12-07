Two Students Arrested After Threats Force CT HS Into Lockouts

Two students have reportedly been arrested for their roles in sending threats directed toward a Connecticut high school that forced them to lockdown students and staff for two straight days.

In New Haven County, the Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden has been the victim of threats to start the week, prompting police investigations on both days that forced the building to be locked down.

A pair of 14-year-old boys were taken into custody and charged with threatening and breach of peace following two separate incidents, state police announced. One is also facing a charge of intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related. Neither of the threats were ultimately deemed credible by police investigators.

Police said that on Monday, Dec. 6, they were alerted to a social media post threatening the school that may have been tied to a bullying incident. On Tuesday, a separate threat was received after students reported it to school administrators, prompting an investigation.

“CT State Police, including Major Crimes Detectives, are currently following up on multiple investigative leads related to potential hoax school threats. Forthcoming arrests are highly likely,” state police wrote in a release following up the second threat.

Both teens are scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

