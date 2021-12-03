Police Investigating Threat Believed to Be Hoax at Fairfield County High School

A Fairfield County high school was temporarily put in lockdown as police investigated a threat that is believed to be a hoax.

Norwalk High School was put in its lockdown at approximately noon on Friday, Dec. 3 as police investigated the threat with multiple officers while students and staff remained in the school.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said that they believe it to be hoax.

During the lockdown, students and staff at Norwalk High School and P-TECH have been instructed to remain in their classrooms. Families have been advised not to go to the school, as it could impede the investigation.

As a precaution, students at Nathan Hale Middle School and Naramake Elementary School were also directed to remain inside their buildings while the threat is investigated.

According to school officials, bus transportation will be available for students, and all bags and backpacks will remain in the school so that the Norwalk Police Department can conduct a search once the building is cleared.

“Out of an abundance of caution, families will see an increased police and security presence as students dismiss,” they said. "The district and school will continue to work closely with the Norwalk Police Department to investigate the source or sources of alleged threats received this week.”

