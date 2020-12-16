Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield County Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

Zak Failla
Some Fairfield County school districts are planning ahead to combat the incoming Nor'easter.
The following Fairfield County schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:

  • Bridgeport, remote learning only
  • Brookfield School District, closed
  • Greenwich School District, closed
  • Norwalk School District, closed
  • Ridgefield School District, closed
  • Shelton Public Schools, closed
  • Stratford School District, remote learning only
  • Westport School District, remote learning only
This story will be updated with additional school announcements. Check back for updates.

