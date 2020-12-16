Fairfield County Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Fairfield County schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:

Bridgeport, remote learning only

Brookfield School District, closed

Greenwich School District, closed

Norwalk School District, closed

Ridgefield School District, closed

Shelton Public Schools, closed

Stratford School District, remote learning only

Westport School District, remote learning only

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.