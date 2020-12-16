Fairfield County Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Fairfield County schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:
- Bridgeport, remote learning only
- Brookfield School District, closed
- Greenwich School District, closed
- Norwalk School District, closed
- Ridgefield School District, closed
- Shelton Public Schools, closed
- Stratford School District, remote learning only
- Westport School District, remote learning only
