COVID-19: UConn Expands Quarantine To Entire Residential Campus In Storrs

As COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, the University of Connecticut has mandated that its main campus in Storrs be quarantined for the entire residential community.

Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Eleanor JB Daugherty said a modified-type quarantine will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and will last until the halls close for the Thanksgiving break on Saturday, Nov. 21.

"We don’t have the COVID spread under control," Daugherty said in a statement released Friday. "I need us to do more to ensure that we are able to return home to our families healthy."

The bottom line, Daugherty said, is UConn is implementing the modified quarantine for the entire residential campus beyond the buildings already quarantined, and residential students must receive a COVID-19 exit test before leaving for Thanksgiving break.

The new "modified quarantine" means that all quarantine procedures apply to these remaining students with the exception that they are permitted to attend class in person, participate in clinical placement, and participate in essential research functions conducted at the college, the letter said.

Students must continue to wear masks, follow medical advice, refrain from gatherings, and remain in their rooms.

"Given how close we are to the Thanksgiving holiday, it is now required that residential students be exit tested prior to checking out of the residence halls and returning home," the superintendent said.

Exit testing will be provided at the Field House, every day, including weekends, from Nov. 13 through Wednesday, Nov. 18 for Storrs students.

Residential students will be tested over the weekend.

In addition, in-person student activities and use of the Rec Center will also be suspended through Nov. 20. All dining halls will be considered quarantine dining and will convert to take-out by 5 p.m. on Friday.

"This is about family, my friends," Daugherty said "We all want to go home and be with our loved ones. It is essential that we return home to our families in our best health."

