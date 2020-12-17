COVID-19: Two High Schools Go Remote Due To Staffing Shortages In Fairfield County

Students that returned to in-person learning in Fairfield County earlier this month will be transitioning back to remote learning for the rest of the month.

Both the Stratford and Bunnell high schools switched over to their distance learning models this week due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in each building, prompting district officials to cancel in-person learning through the holiday break.

Students will return to the classroom beginning on Monday, Jan. 4.

Stratford High School Principal Jack Dellapiano said that the rise in cases over recent weeks has led to students and staffers to enter quarantine, leading to a potential staffing shortage.

“Unfortunately, the impact on our staff has made it difficult for us to continue the current hybrid learning model that supports in-person instruction for those students who have continued to come to school each day,” he said.

According to Connecticut’s COVID-19 schools dashboard, the state is currently monitoring active COVID-19 cases at Bunnell, David Wooster Middle School, Eli Whitney School, Franklin School, and Harry B. Flood Middle School.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.