Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

COVID-19: Quinnipiac University Cuts Faculty, Staff Salaries

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Quinnipiac University
Quinnipiac University Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Faculty and staff at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut will be seeing their salaries temporarily cut as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The reductions, between 3 percent and 5 percent depending on salary level, will start Starting on April 1 and last until June 30.

The salary cuts also affect administrators and President Judy Olian.

“The far-reaching disruptions caused by Covid-19 have resulted in significant additional expenses for our university and lost revenues from programs that were canceled," Oilan wrote in an email to staff members on Monday, March 23.

“Let me be clear,” she stated. “Quinnipiac can weather this crisis not just because of the collective power of our community, but also because of the long-term strength of our finances. However, because of the unprecedented magnitude of the impact, we will need to make budget cutbacks, and even sacrifices.”

