COVID-19: CT Updates Mask Requirements For Interscholastic Sports

Student-athletes in Connecticut will have to continue competing while wearing masks for the near future as the state contends with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

State officials announced that they would be holding off on a plan to allow fully vaccinated student-athletes to compete indoors, citing the surge of newly confirmed infections across the region, beginning on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The new policy was developed by the Department of Public Health and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC). It mirrors similar mandates that are also in effect in neighboring Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“The guidance is aimed at ensuring schools remain open, people are protected from the spread of COVID-19, and ensuring kids can participate in person without disruption,” officials said.

The CIAC was prepared to allow winter sports athletes to ditch their mask mandates during games if they were vaccinated, though student-athletes who were unvaccinated would have still had to mask up.

Sports including swimming, gymnastics, and track and field will not be required to wear a mask due to safety concerns.

“Due to the rapid emergence of the new highly transmissible Omicron variant, the Connecticut Department of Health is halting guidance that would have allowed fully vaccinated athletes, coaches, and officials to participate in athletic competitions without masks,” Commissioner Manisha Juthani said.

“(The) Department of Health is now advising that all participants continuously wear a mask over the nose and mouth during all indoor athletic activities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our state and region.”

