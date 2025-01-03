Sacred Heart Staffer Busted On Attempted Child Sex Charges: Police

Matthew Janik, 39, of Seymour, who served as an associate director of athletic communications, faces a series of serious accusations, including enticing a minor by computer, attempted second-degree sexual assault, attempted illegal sexual contact, and attempted commercial sex abuse of a minor, Bloomfield Police said.

Court records reveal that Janik was being held on $250,000 bail.

While the details surrounding the investigation remain unclear, the Catholic university confirmed to NBC Connecticut it was informed of the arrest by Bloomfield police earlier this week and had suspended Janik, pending an investigation.

Sacred Heart University scrubbed Janik's profile from its athletic website, and his name was taken off the school's athletics communication page.

Calls to Bloomfield police were not immediately returned.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.