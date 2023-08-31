Pull On The Fat Pants: Fairfield's Annual Food Truck Festival Heading To Town

In its sixth year, the festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Jennings Beach from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year's festival will feature many favorites and a selection of new trucks and menus, organizers said.

The Fairfield Food Truck Festival is the only one of its kind in coastal Fairfield County. Thousands of food truck fans have packed Jennings Beach each year since 2017, tasting dishes from the area’s most popular trucks.

The 2023 Festival will feature approximately 15 of the area’s top food trucks, including Lobster Craft, Fork in the Road, Milkcraft, and Proof Pizza.

Food trucks interested in participating can contact the Friends at fairfieldfoodtruckfestival@gmail.com.

“For many years, the festival has been a great way to cap off a wonderful summer. I know everyone is looking forward to being outside, seeing friends, and eating great food,” said Friends’ President Donna Cahill.

The Fairfield Food Truck Festival has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Fairfield Public Library since debuting in 2017. All proceeds from the Festival are used to fund community-facing programs and initiatives at the library, such as a new public-address system for the Rotary Room, the mobile computer lab, and improvements to the children’s library at the Fairfield Woods Branch.

DJs will be playing sets of great music all day long.

Admission is a $5 donation (food truck purchases are separate); no charge for kids aged 12 and under. There will be plenty of free parking.

For more information about the Fairfield Food Truck Festival, please contact Michael Foley at 203-414-4951.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.