Powerball Climbs To $1.3B; CT Players Score Big Wins In Latest Drawing

The biggest Connecticut winner walked away with $150,000 after they correctly guessed four numbers and got the Powerball right. Another person won $50,000.

State lottery officials have not released any information on where those tickets were sold.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The $1.3 billion jackpot is the fifth-largest one in the nationwide game's history. Anyone who lands the windfall will have the option to take the lump-sum payment of $589 million or an annuity, which will pay out the entire amount over 30 years.

The odds of landing the jackpot remain a staggering 1 in 292.2 million.

