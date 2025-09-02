Fair 72°

Powerball Climbs To $1.3B; CT Players Score Big Wins In Latest Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an eye-popping $1.3 billion after no one hit the top prize in the Labor Day drawing, but it was still a big day for several Connecticut gamblers. 


 Photo Credit: Pixabay/quincecreative-1031690
Josh Lanier
Email me

The biggest Connecticut winner walked away with $150,000 after they correctly guessed four numbers and got the Powerball right. Another person won $50,000.

State lottery officials have not released any information on where those tickets were sold. 

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 3. 

The $1.3 billion jackpot is the fifth-largest one in the nationwide game's history. Anyone who lands the windfall will have the option to take the lump-sum payment of $589 million or an annuity, which will pay out the entire amount over 30 years. 

The odds of landing the jackpot remain a staggering 1 in 292.2 million.

