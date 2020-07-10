Fatal Hit-Run Serves As Reminder To 'Slow Down, Be Alert,' Fairfield First Selectwoman Says

The fatal-hit-and run in Fairfield County over the Independence Day holiday weekend “can serve as a reminder” for motorists to slow down and drive cautiously after a 32-year-old woman visiting the area was killed.

Marileidy Morel Araujo, 32, was visiting family in the Town of Fairfield and walking her dog when she was struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by Easton resident Declan Kot, who sped away after hitting her, according to police.

Investigators were able to track down Kot, who is now facing a host of charges and violations.

In response to the fatal hit-and-run, Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said that the sad incident could serve as a learning experience for other drivers traveling through Fairfield County.

“The hit and run on Redding Road over the holiday weekend was a tragedy for the victim and her family,” she said. “I hope at the very least this will serve as a reminder for residents to slow down and be alert while driving.”

Kupchick said that Kot’s arrest was a team effort that included the community, and multiple police departments.

“I want to thank our entire community who came together with information to help solve this case,” she added. “I’m proud of the quick work of the Fairfield Police Department that worked tirelessly to comb through the thousands of tips received from residents, the Easton Police Department for their assistance, and to all the vigilant neighbors who stepped up to offer to be helpful.

“My thoughts and sincere prayers are with the young woman’s family during this very difficult time.”

