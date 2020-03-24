COVID-19: Schools Likely Closed For Months, Lamont Says, Comparing Metro Area To Wuhan Province

Schools will likely stay closed until the fall, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said, comparing the New York City metro area, including Fairfield County, to the Wuhan Province of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an interview with WCBS Newsradio 88, Lamont said an April 20 date for schools to reopen is "the minimum," but that the closures could extend even longer than through the current semester.

In an interview on MSNBC , Lamont said while there has been an emphasis of New York City now being the epicenter of the pandemic, it's really the entire metropolitan area, including Fairfield County.

"Rather than look at the numbers, look at the rate of infection," Lamont said, "and for Southern Connecticut, the rate of infection is five times what it is in the rest of the state.

"I think the federal government looks at this the wrong way. They say look at it state by state, New York gets a lot of additional help.

"Well, in fact, there's a region. It goes from New York City through Westchester County into Fairfield County. That region is the Wuhan Province of the American pandemic."

