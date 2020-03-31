April Will Be 'Horrible Month' For CT COVID-19 Cases, Lamont Says: New Breakdown Of Cases

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has a harrowing message for residents in the Nutmeg State worried about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“April will be a horrible month,” Lamont said on Tuesday, March 31, as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut rose by 557 to 3,128 statewide. Of those cases, 400 new cases were reported in Fairfield County.

For the latest new rundown of cases by county, see the first and second images above.

For the latest breakdown of cases by municipality, see the third image above.

A look at hospitalizations per county is shown in the fourth image above.

Since the outbreak, there have been more than 50 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in Connecticut.

According to Lamont, Connecticut has the fourth-most COVID-19 cases per capita in the country, behind Louisiana, New Jersey, and New York, which has been the hardest-hit state in the nation by the virus.

Lamont said he is considering sweeping changes, including a potential “stay-at-home” order, and at closing some non-essential business. He warned that while the state’s hospitals have not yet reached their capacity, some in Fairfield County is “getting close.”

“My first priority is Connecticut," he said in an interview. "I think New Yorkers ought to stay at home. I think the Connecticut people stay at home. And if you absolutely have to cross the border from some emergency reason, it's really important that you self diagnose and self-quarantine. This virus is traveling across borders at warp speed.

“We’re definitely at a point where you’ve got to stay home and probably we have to take a look at what is an essential worker and to continue to tighten that up in terms of any possible confusion. Certainly, I think that April is going to be a horrible month.”

