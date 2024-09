Fairfield County resident Earl Sebastian, of Norwalk, left his home on Tuesday, Sept. 10, around 8:30 a.m. to catch a train but never returned.

Police describe him as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Investigators ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Detective Taylor and Sergeant Lee Young at lyoung@norwalkct.gov or 203-854-3024 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

